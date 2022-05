Съставът на Цветелин "CeRq" Димитров бе поканен в битка за 250 000 долара

Let's give a warm welcome to @BIGCLANgg🇩🇪 and to @CPHFlames🇩🇰 as they are invited to the #PinnacleChampionship! 🤗🥳



We now have all participants locked and loaded. You guys ready? Pick up your weapons and fight!👊



Get your tickets at 👇https://t.co/2qyrmvPeM2 pic.twitter.com/6zr8dOCAmx