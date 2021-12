Official and confirmed. Inter left back Federico Dimarco has extended his contract until June 2026. 🤝🇮🇹 #Inter



Negotiations in progress with Marcelo Brozovic who’s out of contract in 2022 as Ivan Perisic.

First Inter signing for 2022/23 season will be André Onana as free agent. pic.twitter.com/KxHZyg85x6