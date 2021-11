Рома надхитри Торино

A home win by a narrow margin 🟡🔴@ASRomaEN wins lifted by their top striker, @tammyabraham ⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#RomaTorino #SerieA💎 #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/ped0LcBr0E