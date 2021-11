Световният шампион спечели откриващия старт за сезона в биатлона

Sturla Holm Laegreid repeats his Season-Opening Individual victory from last year, this time in Oestersund. 🎸⚡



🥇 S. H. Laegreid 🇳🇴

🥈 Tarjei Boe 🇳🇴

🥉 Simon Desthieux 🇫🇷



You can watch all competitions on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/Ch3O2gxLvr