Гъруин Прайс спечели безапелационно Големия шлем по дартс

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡! 🏆🏆🏆



It's a third @CazooUK Grand Slam of Darts title for Gerwyn Price, who defeats Peter Wright 16-8 in a magnificent final!



Price's class shining through on a superb finals day for the world number one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zFWC4fqp5G