Безапелационен Джони Клейтън спечели Премиър лигата по дартс

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆



It's a fairytale for 'The Ferret' as Jonny Clayton defeats Jose de Sousa 11-5 to become the 2021 Unibet Premier League Champion!



What a debut campaign for the Welshman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/eN3FX96BhU