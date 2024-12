Сериозни имена са аут от Световното по дартс

KENNY KO's BARNEY!



Nick Kenny seals the biggest win of his life!



The Welshman defies some late nerves to celebrate a 3-1 victory over five-time World Champ Raymond van Barneveld!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | R2 pic.twitter.com/7pS1FZiFRZ