Лапорта освободи още един от доверените хора на Бартомеу в Барселона

Oscar Grau has been dismissed from his role as CEO of Barcelona 🚨🚨



Grau has been in the position since September 2016 after being elected under former president Bartomeu.



Joan Laporta has already named Ferran Reverter as the new CEO of the club 📝#LLL

