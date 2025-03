Никола Олислагерс защити световната си титла в скока на височина, Магучих остана с бронз

Aussie Rules 🦘🔥



Nicola Olyslagers defends her world indoor high jump title with a leap of 1.97m on countback to lead an Australian 1-2, while Eleanor Patterson grabs her second silver 🙌



World record holder 🇺🇦's Yaroslava Mahuchikh settles for bronze 🥉 #WorldIndoorChamps pic.twitter.com/ftpvJ3LwbV