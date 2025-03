Джокович изравни Надал по брой победи в “Мастърс” турнирите

410 - Novak Djokovic has equalled Rafael Nadal (410) for the most ATP Masters 1000 match wins of any player, since the format’s introduction in 1990; he also appeared in his 501st ATP-1000 match, the most of any player. Monumental. #MiamiOpen | @MiamiOpen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/KF6LUuZQqr