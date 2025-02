Дебютът на Ханкук в WRC беше определен като позитивен

🏆Ogier Wins Record 10th Monte-Carlo!



Sébastien Ogier secured his 10th victory at 2025 WRC Rallye Monte-Carlo, finishing 18.5s ahead in the GR Yaris Rally1.🏁



🔹 Mastered Alpine challenges

🔹 Evans took P2 in a tight battle

🔹 Hankook's Ventus Z215 & Winter i*cept SR20 #wrc