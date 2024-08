Младокът на Ферари Беарман спечели спринта на "Монца"

LIGHTS OUT! ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



LAP 1 / 21



We're racing in Monza and there's contact in the midfield as Oliver Goethe's debut ends quicker than he would have hoped after contact with Zak O'Sullivan 😥



Home hero Kimi Antonelli is also caught up in the action and loses his front wing… pic.twitter.com/YqRQu0Wg6n