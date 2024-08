Испания отстрани актуалния олимпийски шампион Белгия на четвъртфиналите в хокея

#Hockey #Paris2024



🚨🚨 UPSET ALERT🚨🚨



Spain have just knocked out Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Belgium from the Paris Olympics.



The lowest-ranked side in the men's event beat the highest-ranked side 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.



📸 Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP… pic.twitter.com/9WxqrxKpS8