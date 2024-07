Тен Хаг: Представихме се добре и можехме да стигнем до равенство, дузпите са важни

🚨⚠️ Ten Hag on Leny Yoro and Rasmus Højlund injured: “We have to wait over 24 hours and then we know hopefully more”.



“We were careful especially with Leny, he did only 50% from the sessions…”.



“Let’s be positive and see what is the outcome”, says via @ManUtdMEN. pic.twitter.com/9TxbgbLUE5