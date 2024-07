Сделката между Уест Хам и Байерн се провали, от Ман Юнайтед напредват по трансфера на Мазрауи

🚨⚒️ EXCL | Noussair #Mazraoui deal with West Ham is OFF!



No agreement on agent‘s side has been reached. Despite the agreement between the clubs (15,5 + 4) and on player‘s side West Ham now have left the negotiations ✔️



⚠️ Manchester United now pushing to sign Mazraoui.… pic.twitter.com/vGGFBclRJr