Уест Хам договори Тодибо, но още не е убедил играча

West Ham have reached an agreement with OGC Nice over the signing of Jean Clair-Todibo.



Deal would be a loan with a purchase option of £36m.



Nice are pushing for 24 year old to accept the move, but Juventus is his current preference.



[@sebnonda & @Santi_J_FM] #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/WJYneWOHvM