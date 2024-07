Талант на Ман Сити преминава в новак в Премиър лийг

🔵🤝🏻 Paperwork being completed for Liam Delap to join Ipswich Town on £15m fee plus £5m add-ons and 20% sell-on clause to Man City.



Announcement to follow with Delap and Greaves deals being signed.



Ipswich travels for pre-season tour next week, both expected to be available. pic.twitter.com/yrBmuRF2L3