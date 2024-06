Коби Мейну се нареди до Оуен и Руни в престижна класация

3 - Kobbie Mainoo (19y 72d) is the third-youngest player to start a knockout stage game for England at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), after Michael Owen v Argentina in 1998 (18y 198d) and Wayne Rooney v Portugal in 2004 (18y 244d). Occasion. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/zoh1Ac9d42