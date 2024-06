Доминик Лобалу триумфира на 10 000 м в Рим

🏆 European Champion 🏆



What a 10,000m 🔥



Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu claims a stunning European gold medal for Switzerland and clocks 28:00.32 🇨🇭



In a pulsating battle down the home straight, he just sees off France's Yann Schrub 💥 pic.twitter.com/eNQOjrWkaj