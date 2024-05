Джейлън Брънсън повтори Майкъл Джордан

Jalen Brunson's last four games against the Philadelphia 76ers:



Game 6: 41 PTS

Game 5: 40 PTS

Game 4: 47 PTS

Game 3: 39 PTS



He’s the first player to score at least 37 points in four consecutive playoff games since Michael Jordan in 1993.



