Рууд срази Циципас и спечели най-голямата титла в кариерата си

The 𝙗𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 title of his career! ⬆️



After going 0-7 in finals above 250 level, Casper Ruud breaks through 💥



He beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to claim the Barcelona Open title pic.twitter.com/dpsVWfebnY