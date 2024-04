Анчелоти може да се похвали с уникално постижение срещу Гуардиола

🚨🚨| Carlo Ancelotti is the 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 manager to knock Pep Guardiola out of the Champions League in three different campaigns:



— 2014 Semi-final vs. Bayern

— 2022 Semi-final vs. Man City

— 2024 Quarter-final vs. Man City pic.twitter.com/YVQLOgDLtr