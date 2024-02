Чорич и Бублик ще играят за титлата в Монпелие

2022 champion Alexander Bublik beats Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach another final in Montpellier.



- 9th career ATP final (3-5)



- Just Auger-Aliassime's 5th indoor hardcourt loss in his last 34 matches and first player outside the top 15 to beat him. pic.twitter.com/oMmDOrfLp8