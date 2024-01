Ювентус направи важна стъпка в битката си с Интер за защитник

🚨⚪️⚫️ Juventus and Lille have agreed on €3.5m fee for Tiago Djaló to join the club in January.



Lille confirmed the green light today.



🇵🇹 Decision now up to Tiago; Juventus now or Inter as free agent in June.



Lille expected to bench Djaló for 6 months if he leaves on a free. pic.twitter.com/jV2GE6ruDN