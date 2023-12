Вратарят на Нюкасъл с тежка контузия

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope facing 4-5 months out after he sustained a shoulder injury vs Man United, reports @mcgrathmike. pic.twitter.com/IjiGaXXPNg