Дачия представи третото поколение на хита Duster

Say hello to the all-new Dacia Duster!



💷The popular SUV ups the quality, but retains its value-for-money ethos

🖌Design influenced by the Bigster concept

⛽️Hybrid, pure petrol and LPG powertrains

✨New interior with a 10-inch screen

💰Expected starting price of just over £17k pic.twitter.com/8zJPSFoHmd