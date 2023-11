Ето кои отбори ще се борят за последните три места за Евро 2024

OFFICIAL: EURO 2024 playoffs



Path A

🇵🇱 v 🇪🇪

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🇫🇮 / 🇺🇦 / 🇮🇸



Path B

🇮🇱 v 🇺🇦 / 🇮🇸

🇧🇦 v 🇫🇮 / 🇺🇦



Path C

🇬🇪 v 🇱🇺

🇬🇷 v 🇰🇿



🇫🇮, 🇺🇦, 🇮🇸 are in a draw Thursday with one going to Path A to play at Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿.



Home pairing for the finals in each path also to be drawn Thursday.