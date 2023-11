Oсимен: Имах луда оферта от Саудитска Арабия, повечето ми приятели са от Челси

🇸🇦 Osimhen on Al Hilal bid: “It was crazy… the more I said no, the more they increased their financial proposal again and again!”.



“It was literally like: WOW”.



“It was going to change my life and they never gave up!”.



“But I said: no guys. I’m staying”,

