Де Лаурентис разкритикува спортния директор на Юве и намекна, че Осимен се е отметнал от новия си договор

🇮🇹🗣️ Napoli owner De Laurentiis: "In my opinion, 32-year-olds should not play in the national team — but neither should the 28-year-olds!"



"The choice should be left to the club whether or not to send a called up player to the national team... the possibility of saying no if it… pic.twitter.com/pA8fcZm4Mj