Атлетик Билбао за малко да изпусне преднина от три гола

🔚 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘



Despite a nervy end, Athletic take all three points thanks to an explosive first half.



👏 Great work, Lehoiak!#VillarrealAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/u1FfPp56Kx