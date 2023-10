Тийм обърна Вавринка в първия кръг на "Мастърс"-а в Париж

In a battle of Grand Slam champs finished at 2.22am in Paris, Dominic Thiem comes back from 3-5 down in the 3rd, saves a match point and beats Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the 2nd round vs. Rune.



What a wild day of tennis in Bercy.



Another one starts in less than 9h🤯 pic.twitter.com/2WTsMeUdX6