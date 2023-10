Героят за Дортмунд срещу Вердер записа престижно постижение

300 - Today, Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt will play his 300th Bundesliga game at the age of 27 years and 171 days - only two BL players were younger when they reached this milestone (Karl-Heinz Körbel 27y 119d and Eike Immel 27y 116d). Anniversary. #BVBSVW pic.twitter.com/542ws2xeiJ