A new adventure begins today 🌱



We are pleased to confirm our roster for the upcoming season:



🇷🇸 @nexaOG

🇵🇱 @f1kucs

🇷🇴 @regalicsgo

🇩🇪 @k1tocs

🇳🇱 @itsFASHR



First game on July 14th!#DreamOG pic.twitter.com/OkJq9j52YL