37-годишният Хесус Навас записа уникално постижение

Croatia have played 13 knockout games in the 21st century - did they go to extra-time?



◉ Yes - 2008 EURO QF

◉ Yes - 2016 EURO R16

◉ Yes - 2018 WC R16

◉ Yes - 2018 WC QF

◉ Yes - 2018 WC SF

◎ No - 2018 WC Final

◉ Yes - 2020 EURO R16

◉ Yes - 2022 WC R16

◉ Yes - 2022 WC QF… pic.twitter.com/YHsFrzX5LD