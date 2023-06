Израел ликува с бронзовите медали на Световното за младежи до 20 години

FULLTIME IN ARGENTINA:



🇮🇱 Israel 3-1 South Korea 🇰🇷

ISR - Binyamin 19’, Senior 76’, Khalaili 85’

KOR - Lee 24’



ISRAEL WINS 3RD PLACE IN THEIR FIRST #U20WC EVER! WHAT A TOURNAMENT FOR THEM 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/v3auXHjQyI