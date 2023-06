Бенфика избра първенец с Фейенорд за заместник на Енцо Фернандес и преподписа със световен шампион

Benfica are closing in on deal to sign Orkun Kökçü 🚨🔴🦅 #Benfica



◉ €30m fee to Feyenoord.



◉ Sell on clause around 20%.



◉ Contract until June 2028.



◉ Medical tests booked this week.



◉ €120m release clause into Benfica contract.



Final details then… here we go 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/rCujLbxEvq