Жокера продължава да пише история

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the first teammates in NBA history (regular season, postseason, or Finals) to BOTH record 30+ point triple-doubles in the same game!



Jokic: 32 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST

Murray: 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST