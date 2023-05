CCT вдигна нивото с грандиозен финал

🏆VICTORY IN CCT SOUTH EUROPE SERIES 4 🏆

Semis and grand final all in one day, and the guys pulled through the whole way. GGWP @OGcsgo & @eternalfiregg! What a day, and what great performances from all of our players - TO THE STARS ⭐



Thank you, everyone, for your amazing… pic.twitter.com/P3wZVHxj9N