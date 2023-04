Спалети: Стигнах до върха на автостоп, а не с първа класа

If Napoli win at home to Salernitana and Lazio draw or lose away to Inter next weekend, Napoli will seal their first Serie A title in 33 years — the last one was with Diego Maradona. ⏳🔵🇮🇹 #SerieA



In case this happens, Napoli would be Serie A champions with six games spare. pic.twitter.com/HxYqtpK3ej