Дукати: Трябва да подкрепяме Баная, не да го разпъваме на кръст

Emotions ran high in the first two races of the season! 🤩



From a perfect Pecco at Portimao to a beauty from Bezzecchi at Termas, here's how #MotoGP sprinted into 2023 🚀#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/mFVzB0tSMy