Ал-Атия дочака първата си етапна победа в тазгодишния "Дакар"

Stage 5️⃣ - Cars 🚗



Provisional top 3:

🥇 Nasser Al-Attiyah

🥈 Seth Quintero

🥉 Mattias Ekström



6️⃣ Different winners so far!

🏆 @AlAttiyahN claims victory, becoming the 6th stage winner of this year’s Dakar after the prologue and 5 intense stages.



Follow the other categories… pic.twitter.com/YUtjeVVvvI