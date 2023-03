Стивън Джерард: С Клоп пихме бира дни преди финала в Шампионската лига

🗣️ Gerrard on having a pint with Jurgen Klopp a few days before last year's CL final:



"I shouted over to wish him good luck, because he had a Champions League final days later. I thought he’d be in the zone.



"He said to me: ‘No, no, no. Go the bar and get me a pint.’ So we get… pic.twitter.com/46Zu0owawD