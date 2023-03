Директор на Милан: Мачовете с Наполи ще са много вълнуващи и ще трябва да играем изключително

🗣️ Frederic #Massara to #MilanTV: On facing Napoli: "We will need a very high level of performance. Three matches in twenty days doesn't help, if anything it complicates the challenge for both of us. We'll take it with courage and with the hope of having some great games. They… https://t.co/JxdolQI24F pic.twitter.com/6OXwcn2nkN