Съставите на Арсенал и Борнемут

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Vieira in midfield



Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb