Родри разкри дали е говорил с някой от Реал Мадрид, какво мисли за оставането на Гуардиола и кога се надява да се завърне

🚨⚪️ Rodri: “Any call from Vinicius Jr after the Ballon d’Or? Yea, a Facetime call… (laughs). No, nothing. We didn’t speak”.



“No messages from Real Madrid, they did not come to the gala so obviously it’d make no sense to text me after”, told @ellarguero. pic.twitter.com/qpiSMgwxqH