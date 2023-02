Неуморимият Ибрахимович продължава да чупи рекорди

🦁🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimović made his first appearance of 2022/23 season tonight after long injury — fair to remind he’s 41 years old, born October 1981.



“I suffered a lot but I’m back, I feel very good now. I’m not here to play 5-6 mins, I want to play the whole game”, Zlatan says. pic.twitter.com/bLFWbLXxrf