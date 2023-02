Квитова и Азаренка отпаднаха от Доха

Gauff Gets Going!



Coco Gauff makes a strong start in Doha, defeating Petra Kvitova, 6-3, 7-6 (6), to clear round 1.



With the win, the American improves to 9-1 in 2023, having only lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the 4th round at the Australian Open.



Next Up: Veronika Kudermetova pic.twitter.com/RD6Jx9S4Hs