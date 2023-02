Бротен е бил опериран по спешност, пропуска слалома в Шамони в събота

🚨@pinheiiirooo is suffering from an appendix crisis and has undergone surgery.



He will miss the SL in Chamonix 😢 but will do everything he can to race the slalom during the World Championships 🇫🇷



Be strong Lucas and we hope to see you soon again !!! 💪🏻🍀#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/4raln4UhAk