В Гърция обявиха третото ново попълнение на Лудогорец, разградчани плащат над един милион лева на Олимпиакос

🚨Total agreement between Gonzalo Avila and Ludogorets he joins the Bulgarian side on a 3.5 year deal



Fee has been agreed, Olympiacos will get €600K for the Spanish RB



He’s expected to be unveiled as Ludogorets player tomorrow (01/02)#Olympiacos #OlympiacosFC #DeadlineDayGR pic.twitter.com/pVkG6XTKCI