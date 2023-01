Волфсбург разби и Херта за шестата си поредна победа

Wolfsburg have been on fire recently! 🔥



Following their sensational 5-0 win over Hertha BSC today, they have now scored 22 goals in their last six Bundesliga games, conceding just one goal in the process.#TheGoalpostNews #BSCVfL #Wolfsburg #VfLWolfsburg #HerthaBSC #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/WoB1syaL7v